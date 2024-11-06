Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

40-acre brush fire spreads to at least one home on Malibu coast

The Broad Fire was burning just off Pacific Coast Highway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire on the Malibu coast spread to about 40 acres near seaside homes on a day of strong wind gusts in Los Angeles County.

The Broad Fire was reported at about 9 a.m. in what firefighters described as medium fuel. The fire was at 30 acres near Malibu Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

weather Nov 4

High winds prompt red flag warning across Southern California

Hawaii Oct 2

Deadly Maui fire erupted from earlier blaze caused by downed power lines, investigation finds

PCH was closed between Webb Way and Corral Canyon.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At least two water-dropping helicopters responded to the area. Smoke could be seen drifting over the area.

A statement from the city of Malibu warned residents to be prepared for potential evacuations and power outages.

Video appeared to show at least one home on fire. The fire department said two structures have been damaged by flames.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. There were no reports of injuries.

The fire was burning on a day of strong winds in Southern California, conditions that could cause fires the rapidly spread in dry brush.

Another brush fire broke out at about the same time in the Ventura County community of Moorpark.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us