Malibu launches ‘one-stop shop' website for Palisades fire victims  

The city also reaffirmed plans to soon open a physical facility for face-to-face conversations about the rebuilding process

By Benjamin Papp

Pacific Palisades, CA, Thursday, February 6, 2025 – EPA crews comb the ruins of a home on Miami Way that was burned in the Palisades Fire. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The City of Malibu has launched a new interactive website dedicated to providing resources, guidance, and support for home and business owners affected by Palisades fire.

City leaders have pledged to continue updating the website throughout the coming month with events, workshops, evolving guidelines, and cleanup updates to keep those affected best navigate the rebuilding process. 

“Rebuilding after a disaster can be overwhelming, but MalibuRebuilds.org is a vital resource to help our community recover,” said Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins. “We are committed to keeping the site up to date and relevant as our Council and Planning Commission continue to take steps to streamline the rebuilding process.”

Current site resources include: 

  • Debris Removal: Detailed information regarding both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the debris removal process. 
  • Rebuilding Steps: Step-by-step instructions on the rebuilding process in Malibu.
  • Rebuilding Options: Development options for properties affected by the fire and the type of application required for each.
  • Fire and Storm Preparedness: Resources to help residents and businesses prepare for future fires and storms.
  • Community and Small Business Resources: Assistance for displaced residents, financial resources for rebuilding and business recovery tools.
  • Events & Deadlines: A calendar of upcoming recovery and rebuilding events and important deadlines for applications. 
  • FAQs: Answers to frequently asked questions on a range of topics, including communications, contractors, debris removal, health and safety, financial assistance and more.

In the same statement, the city also affirmed to open the Malibu Rebuild Center, a dedicated facility to provide face-to-face aid. 

