Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Map: See where the Franklin Fire is burning in Malibu

The Franklin Fire began Monday night on the Los Angeles County coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Thousands of residents were under evacuation orders Tuesday due to a 2,500-acre wildfire burning in rugged terrain in the Malibu area.

The Franklin Fire began Monday night under dangerous red flag conditions in Southern California. Strong winds and low humidity levels contributed to the fire's fast rate of spread.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

More homes in the mountainous coastal region are threatened by flames.

The map below shows where the Franklin Fire is burning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us