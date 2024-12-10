Map: See where the Franklin Fire is burning in Malibu

Thousands of residents were under evacuation orders Tuesday due to a 2,500-acre wildfire burning in rugged terrain in the Malibu area.
The Franklin Fire began Monday night under dangerous red flag conditions in Southern California. Strong winds and low humidity levels contributed to the fire's fast rate of spread.
More homes in the mountainous coastal region are threatened by flames.
The map below shows where the Franklin Fire is burning.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.