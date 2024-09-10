After the recent heat wave elevated fire danger across Southern California, more than 100,000 acres were scorched in eight separate fires as of Tuesday.

Here are the active wildfires by county.

Los Angeles County

The Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Glendora burned 4,178 acres at 0% containment as of Tuesday.

Since the wildfire was first reported Sunday at around 2 p.m., evacuation orders were issued for nearby neighborhoods, including the Baldy Village area from the dam to Mt. Baldy Resort.

Orange County

The Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon quickly grew to 9,333 acres within 24 hours since it was first reported Sunday.

Several communities were under evacuation orders and warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.

San Bernardino County

Firefighters battling the Line Fire hoped to turn the tide Tuesday as the heat wave was coming to end, accompanied by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The Line Fire, which burned 26,516 acres at 5% containment, threatened 38,000 structures in the area.

Riverside County

Firefighters have made great progress in the Tenaja Fire after it burned 130 acres near Lake Elsinore.

The fire was 95% contained Tuesday.

San Diego County

Since the Roblar Fire over the weekend, it burned 1,000 acres near Camp Pendleton.

Luckily, fire crews were able to stop the progress as the fire was 45% contained Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo County

The Chimineas Fire burned 1,200 acres since it was reported last week.

It was 90% contained as of Tuesday.

Kern County

The Borel Fire destroyed 223 structures and damaged 29 others.

Since it was reported on July 24, the fire in the Sequoia National Forest scorched nearly 60,000 acres.

The wildfire was 95% contained as of Tuesday.

The Train Fire that burned 48 acres in Bealville was 65% contained.