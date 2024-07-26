California continues to experience its largest wildfire season in recent years, as global temperatures reached record-breaking levels this July.

As of Friday, Cal Fire reported 11 fires over 1,000 acres, including a 178,090 acre fire in Northern California and a 38,664 acre fire blazing in the Santa Barbara area.

So far this year, there have been 4,414 wildfires, burning at least 467,136 acres — a staggering jump from the 169,516 acreage the department reported at the beginning of the month.

Here’s a look at the five fires currently burning at over 1,000 acres in Southern California.

Vista Fire: San Bernardino County

Estimated at 2,936 acres on Thursday, the Vista Fire is located at Stockton Flats by Lytle Creek.

The fire, which began on July 7, is currently at 96% containment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Apache Fire: Ventura County

The Apache Fire, which started on Tuesday, is located along Maricopa Highway and Brubaker Canyon Road, south of Cuyama.

As of Thursday, Cal Fire estimated the fire at 1,552 acres.

Since the fire began, Cal Fire has issued two evacuation orders for Apache Canyon Road and Burges Canyon/Quail Springs, in addition to two evacuation warnings for Corral Canyon and Round Spring Canyon/Castle Canyon.

The fire’s cause is still unknown.

Lake Fire: Santa Barbara County

Estimated Thursday at 38,664 acres, the Lake Fire began on July 5. The fire is located on Santa Lucia Road near Zaca Lake. It is currently at 90% containment.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has damaged one structure, destroyed four, and has also caused seven injuries. The Lake Fire has also caused numerous road closures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rancho Fire: Kern County

The Rancho Fire started on July 13 and is located on Sebastian Road near Arvin.

As of Friday morning, Cal Fire reported the fire spanning 9,950 acres and 100% contained. Its cause is still unknown.

White Fire: Kern County

Also in Kern County, Cal Fire estimated the White Fire at 5,646 acres and 100% containment as of Friday morning.

The fire is located 11 miles south of Tehachapi and was caused by lighting.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has reportedly caused damage to two structures, while also destroying two more and causing one injury.