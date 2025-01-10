Map: See where Los Angeles County wildfires are burning

What to Know
- The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 20,000 acres.
- The deadly 14,000-acre Eaton Fire in Altadena destroyed homes and businesses.
- The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.
- The Lidia Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Antelope Valley community of Acton north of Los Angeles.
- A red flag warning remains in effect Friday with diminishing winds in the forecast.
Two wildfires burning as a heartbreaking week draws to a close in Los Angeles County are now among the five-most destructive fires on record in California.
The Palisades and Eaton fires broke out Tuesday on a day of widespread red flag fire weather warnings in Southern California. Wind gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph were in the forecast, contributing to the dramatic spread of the fires, two of five still active Friday morning in Los Angeles County.
Ten deaths have been reported in the fires.
About 153,000 people were under evacuation orders Friday in LA County. Many more are under evacuation warnings and advised to prepare to leave when ordered.
Thousands of structures, including homes and business, have been destroyed and damaged.
Here's where five significant fires were burning Friday morning.
Where are the LA County fires burning?
Here's what to know about the fires burning Thursday in Los Angeles County.
- The largest LA County wildfire was at 20,438 acres Friday morning with containment at 8 percent. More than 5,300 structures have been destroyed in the fire that started Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades. The community of about 23,000 people is nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It is about 5 miles northwest of Santa Monica and 10 miles east of Malibu, just off Pacific Coast Highway.
- The Eaton Fire near the foothill community of Altadena also prompted evacuation orders in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles after it started Tuesday evening. The deadly fire in the foothills north of Altadena has burned 13,956 acres with containment at 3 percent. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.
- The Kenneth Fire in West Hills that broke out Thursday afternoon was 35-percent contained at 1,000 acres. All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted. Emergency 911 callers notified authorities of a person seen in the area at the time the fire started, and responding deputies took that individual into custody. After interviewing the man, authorities determined that there was not enough probable cause to arrest him on arson charges, but he was arrested on felony probation violation.
- The Hurst Fire in the northern San Fernando Valley community of Sylmar was at 771 acres with containment at 37 percent.
- A nearly 400-acre fire in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles was 75-percent contained. The Lidia Fire started Wednesday afternoon on Soledad Canyon Road in Acton. The entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety and the protection of natural resource.