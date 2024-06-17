Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Map: Where wildfires are burning in Southern California

The Post Fire in northern Los Angeles County was one of several wildfires over the weekend.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Strong winds fanned several brush fires that started over the weekend in Southern California.

The map below shows where wildfires are burning in the area. Click on each fire icon for details about the fire.

Post Fire: Northern LA and Ventura counties

Strong winds fanned flames over the weekend, pushing the fire in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties to more than 14,000 acres.

The fire started Saturday afternoon in the Gorman area near the 5 Freeway. It was 8-percent contained Monday and threatening nearby structures. About 1,200 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. The wind continued pushing the flames south toward Pyramid Lake, which was also closed.

Max Fire: Lancaster

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the Max Fire, which burned several buildings in Lancaster. The fire chewed through an estimated 500 acres of brush and burned some structures and cars Sunday in a residential area.

Hesperia Fire: San Bernardino County

The Hesperia fire was 30-percent contained Monday after burning at least 1,000 acres in San Bernardino County. The fire was reported Sunday afternoon near the 8000 block of Chase Avenue.

Lisa Fire: Moreno Valley

Firefighters worked through the night to increase containment around a more than 800-acre wildfire east of Moreno Valley.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard in the Riverside County community. The fire grew to 867 acres by 7 p.m. and was 20% contained.

No injuries or evacuations were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

