Maps: Containment nears 100 percent for 2 of 3 major Southern California wildfires

What to Know The Bridge Fire burning in LA and San Bernardino counties was nearly 55,000 acres and 97-percent contained.

The Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties was at 23,500 acres with containment at 95 percent.

The arson-related Line Fire grew to 39,200 acres in San Bernardino County with containment at 83 percent.

Containment neared 100 percent for two major Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties with isolated flare-ups reported for a third that started earlier in September.

The Bridge, Airport and Line fires ignited during one of the warmest weeks of the year, destroying and damaging homes and other buildings as they burned a combined 120,000-plus acres by late September. Cooler weather helped firefighters increase containment.

Bridge Fire: Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties

The Bridge Fire burning in two counties was nearly 55,000 acres and 97-percent contained Thursday after starting Sept. 8. The fire threatened 4,409 structures, destroyed 81 and damaged 17 others.

"This week's hot, dry weather caused vegetation within the fire perimeter to flare up, leading to visible smoke in some areas of the fire yesterday (Tuesday)," fire officials said in a mid-week update. "It will likely do so again today as pockets of unburned fuel burn off. Firefighters will engage in mop-up efforts and investigate all smoke and extinguish isolated heat sources. The removal of hazardous trees continues in areas across the fire."

The fire began near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads and initially remained small, but grew in size at the end of an early September heat wave on Sept. 10, destroying dozens of structures as it marched into San Bernardino County.

It is the largest active fire in the state.

Road closures were in effect at the following locations:

Eastbound Big Pines Highway at Largo Vista Road (residents only)

State Route 2 at Flume Canyon Road westbound

Big Rock Creek Road at Forest Service Road 4N55

Mescal Creek Road at Mescal Canyon Road

State Route 39 at the base of San Gabriel Canyon (residents only)

Glendora Mountain Road north of Big Dalton Canyon Road

Glendora Ridge Road from Mt. Baldy to Glendora Mountain Road

Airport Fire: Orange and Riverside counties

The Airport Fire was at 23,500 acres Thursday with containment at 95 percent.

Hot Shot firefighters were camping out in difficult terrain, minimizing the amount of time required to get teams into and out of the fire zone.

"We're doing everything we can while it's cooler to construct those fire lines, improving them and making sure they're tested by the wind," Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

Earlier this week, a helicopter was used to remove and replace damaged powerlines.

The fire, which started at 1:21 p.m. on Sept. 9, destroyed 160 structures, damaged 34 others and resulted in 15 injuries, according to Cal Fire. Of the 15 injured, all but two were firefighters who suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze, many of them heat- related.

On Sept. 19, eight firefighters were injured when a transport truck carrying an Orange County Fire Authority hand crew swerved and rolled over on an Irvine freewway as they returned from the fire. Four crew members remain hospitalized in stable to critical conditionfwhile four others were treated and released, authorities said.

Most evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Orange County. All evacuation orders and warnings in Riverside County were lifted

The following road closures were in effect in Orange County:

Trabuco Canyon Road and Trabuco Creek Road

El Toro Road and Live Oak Canyon Road

Ortega Highway at Nichols Institute

Line Fire: San Bernardino County

The arson-related Line Fire started Sept. 5 and grew to 39,200 acres with containment Thursday at 83 percent.

"There was minimal fire activity across the Line Fire Wednesday, though there was still some smoldering and isolated flareups," Cal Fire said. "Mostly clear skies prevailed across the fire area today. Thursday is expected to be a little warmer and drier and then there will be a slight cooling trend over the weekend before another warmup next week."

Four structures were damaged and one was destroyed in the fire, which authorities said is a case of arson. A Norco man has pleaded not guilty to starting the wildfire that forced the evacuation of thousands of homes.