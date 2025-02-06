Mayor Bass issues emergency order to support displaced students after California wildfires

In response to the devastating California wildfires that swept through Los Angeles County starting Jan. 7, Mayor Karen Bass issued an emergency executive order Tuesday to support displaced students, schools, and child care facilities during the state’s recovery efforts.

The order is designed to fast-track the return of students to the classroom, ensuring that wildfire-related disruptions don’t prolong educational setbacks for families already grappling with the loss of homes and communities.

“I am exercising my emergency powers to keep families and their communities together,” Mayor Bass said in a statement. “The last thing families need is bureaucracy that causes more disruption to their children’s lives, and I won’t allow it.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Key Provisions of the Emergency Order:

• Increased Enrollment Caps: Schools and child care centers will be allowed to raise enrollment caps by 20%, creating more space for displaced students.

• Flexible School Transfers: Students affected by the fires will have the option to transfer to unaffected schools, with transfer eligibility extended for up to three to five years.

• Relocation Flexibility: Schools and child care facilities that were damaged or destroyed can temporarily relocate and operate anywhere in the city, with permits extended from the standard 90 days to 180 days.

• Expedited Approvals: Facilities needing to operate beyond the 180-day period will benefit from an expedited approval process, eliminating the need for lengthy hearings and appeals to reduce delays.

The executive order will take effect within 14 days from Feb. 4, prioritizing speed and efficiency in the recovery process.

For families and institutions needing assistance with applications related to the new measures, support will be available through the City’s BusinessSource Centers.