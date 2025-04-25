Mayor Bass issues order to suspend rebuilding fees collection in Pacific Palisades

The mayor's office issued an emergency order Friday aimed at suspending collection of rebuilding fees for Pacific Palisades residents planning to restore their homes destroyed in January's wildfires.

The order, one of three issued this week to reduce rebuilding costs and speed the timeline, directs city departments to "refrain from collecting permit and plan check fees associated with the repair or reconstruction of homes damaged or destroyed by the wildfires… pending City Council’s adoption of an amendment to waive these fees."

The order also asks the City Attorney to prepare and present a draft urgency ordinance to waive the fees. The City Council will be need to vote before fees can be officially waived.

The mayor issued two executive actions Tuesday to expedite rebuilding efforts in the Palisades. The first was to make permit processing easier. The self-certification program is a pilot program that aims to allow qualified architects to certify their plans and that they meet the California Residential Code.

The second was to utilize artificial intelligence to support city staff review of project plans to ensure they meet building and zoning codes.

According to the mayor's office, to date, 27 permits for 19 addresses have been issued for rebuilding in the Palisades. City officials more permits to be issued much more quickly under these initiatives.