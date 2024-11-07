Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Live updates: Mountain Fire devastates neighborhoods in Camarillo, Moorpark

The Mountain Fire started in Somis and, driven by strong winds, burned into neighborhoods in Moorpark and Camarillo.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • A brush fire quickly grew to 10,400 acres Moorpark and Camarillo in Ventura County.
  • Several homes burned in the wind-fanned Mountain Fire northwest of Los Angeles.
  • Evacuations ordered Wednesday were expanded to include more areas Thursday.
  • A red flag warning, indicating strong winds and dangerous wildfires conditions, was in effect.
  • Cal Fire reported more than 1 million acres have burned in wildfires since the start of the year. At this point last year, only 308,000 acres had burned.

The Mountain Fire burned homes in the Ventura County communities of Moorpark and Camarillo. Follow live updates on the wildfire northwest of Los Angeles.

