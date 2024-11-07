Live updates: Mountain Fire devastates neighborhoods in Camarillo, Moorpark

What to Know
- A brush fire quickly grew to 10,400 acres Moorpark and Camarillo in Ventura County.
- Several homes burned in the wind-fanned Mountain Fire northwest of Los Angeles.
- Evacuations ordered Wednesday were expanded to include more areas Thursday.
- A red flag warning, indicating strong winds and dangerous wildfires conditions, was in effect.
- Cal Fire reported more than 1 million acres have burned in wildfires since the start of the year. At this point last year, only 308,000 acres had burned.
The Mountain Fire burned homes in the Ventura County communities of Moorpark and Camarillo. Follow live updates on the wildfire northwest of Los Angeles.