20,000-acre Mountain Fire burns into steep terrain after destroying 132 structures

What to Know The Mountain Fire burned more than 20,000 acres in the Moorpark and Camarillo areas.

More than 130 structures, including many homes, were destroyed.

Evacuation shelters have been created for residents, small animals and large animals.

The fire burned into rugged terrain Friday with containment at 7 percent.

Cal Fire reported more than 1 million acres have burned since the start of the year in California. At this point last year, only 308,000 acres had burned.

A Ventura County wildfire whipped by strong winds destroyed 132 structures as it devastated neighborhoods in Moorpark and Camarillo has moved into remote and rugged terrain Friday in Ventura County.

The Mountain Fire was estimated at about 20,500 acres Friday morning with containment at 7 percent after it started Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the Somis area. The fire grew with astonishing speed under severe red flag conditions that fanned flames into neighborhoods.

The fire grew to about 15,000 acres within 24 hours.

Ventura County fire officials said Thursday evening that inspections of the burn area determined that 132 structures had been destroyed and 88 others were damaged. Many of them were believed to be homes, but the exact number was unclear.

About 10,800 customers in Ventura County were without power as of Thursday evening, according to county officials, Southern California Edison set up community resource centers at the Arroyo Vista Recreation Center in Moorpark, Simi Valley Senior Center at 3900 Avenida Simi, and the Ventura Beach Marriott at 2055 Harbor Blvd.

Sheriff's officials said a total of 10 injuries have been reported from the fire, all considered minor, with most involving smoke inhalation.

Winds decreased Thursday afternoon in a positive sign fore firefighters.

"The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, with dry and receptive fuels, which have challenged containment efforts," Cal Fire said in a Friday morning update. "Fire activity moderated due to the decrease in winds over the fire. The fire continued to back in areas where it had not been tied into control lines. The fire remains a threat to critical infrastructure. Islands of unburned fuel will continue to burn within the fire footprint."

The fire started off the 118 Freeway, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road. Flames jumped the 118 Freeway Wednesday and entered the Camarillo Heights area.

Evacuation orders were expanded Thursday and remained in effect Friday morning. Road closures were in place and several areas were without power.

Strong winds grounded fixed-wing aircraft early on because of “very dangerous” conditions caused by gusts. The winds could cause turbulence for pilots. Thick smoke also made it difficult to see from the air. Water-dropping helicopters were still making runs on the fire, some dropping water directly onto homes.

The Mountain Fire was burning in a region that has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. Chief Jeff Shea of the Ventura Fire County Department noted the region’s red flag weather condition, and how it’ll contribute to the flames through Thursday.

“What that means is critically low, relative humidity," he said. "The amount of moisture in the air is less than 10%, which is critical for us and for fire behavior and the sustained Santa Ana winds.”

California's statewide wildfire update shows a staggering increase in the number of acres burned compared to last year. As of Monday, Cal Fire reported more than 1 million acres have burned since the start of the year. At this point last year, only 308,000 acres had burned.

The five-year average is 1.2 million acres through Nov. 4.