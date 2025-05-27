Navy veteran who lost home to Palisades Fire is honored on Memorial Day

As countless Americans reflect this Memorial Day on the lives sacrificed while serving the country, one U.S. Navy veteran who lost his home to the Palisades Fire was honored in a special way on Monday.

John Lehne, 93, served during the Korean War as a radio operator and cryptographer. He was one of several veterans who were honored at a special event at Ivy Park in Playa Vista – the community he moved to after his home was destroyed in January’s wildfire.

“All of the memories that we accumulated during our time with our children, with our home, with our life together – that was all lost,” Lehne said.

Lehne spent more than 60 years living in Pacific Palisades before the blaze occurred. Past memorabilia of his time in the Navy and family photographs were lost to the flames.

“We are sorry and very, very sorry that we lost all of that,” he said. “But one good thing is we have it all in our hearts and minds, so that will never go away.”

Lehne said he was touched that his new community not only embraced him, but wanted to celebrate his contributions to the country due to what the holiday signifies for him.

“Memorial Day to me means a very wonderful way to say thank you and how much we appreciate what all of the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces on how we appreciate them putting their lives on the line, giving their lives,” he said.