The Norton Simon Museum, a Pasadena treasure, reopens with free admission

What to Know Norton Simon Museum

411 W. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena

The museum, which temporarily closed in response to the Eaton Fire, reopens Jan. 16

Visitors may enjoy free admission from Jan. 16-Jan. 20

Naming the sunny, smell-sweet superstars of New Year's Day, and the world-famous Rose Parade, isn't too hard.

There are, of course, all of those lovely roses, and the flowers that cover the gorgeous floats.

The bands, the ponies, and the pomp also add oodles of opulent spectacle to Pasadena's biggest party.

And the Norton Simon Museum?

The august art institution doesn't roll down Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards on the first day of the year, and yet the destination is very much a part of the procession: The handsome late'-'60s landmark can be seen sitting regally in the background of so many shots.

The Norton Simon is, in short, an enduring and important symbol of Pasadena, a tribute to the Crown City's commitment to cultural splendor, joyful events, beauty, and community.

Members, fans, and art lovers from points near and far checked in on the Norton Simon and its staff soon after the Eaton Fire started on Jan. 7.

The museum, which temporarily closed in response to the fire, is located just under five miles from where the Eaton Fire first began to spread.

To thank the community for its support during the crisis, admission will be free from Jan. 16-20, 2025. Activities for children have been added to the schedule, and new offerings for adults, too.

The uplifting "Drop-in Drawing" sessions, a screening of "Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers," and other join-in events are on the mid-January line-up.

Do note that the museum's lovely sculpture garden is closed for previously scheduled repairs.

