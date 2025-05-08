‘Not enough to rebuild.' Altadena woman shares why she's selling her property

An Altadena woman who lost the home she hoped to enjoy her retirement in has decided to put it on the market following the Eaton Fire.

Leslee Koritzke said she does not plan to rebuild the home she lost to the brush fire earlier this year. After carefully considering her options and weighing what would be best for her in the future, she decided to sell her property.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It’s not enough to rebuild,” she said after speaking with her insurance company. “Maybe it would have been a few years ago, but it’s not.”

In addition to what her insurance concluded, Koritzke said she’s also thinking about the next chapter in her career as her profession as a professor at Los Angeles Trade Technical-College comes to an end.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I plan to retire in a matter of months,” she said. “Do I really want to spend my retirement dealing with the county and permits? No.”

She said that although she came to her decision with her head and not her heart, it’s still important to her that the property is sold to her ideal buyer.

“I want the property to go to someone who truly loves Altadena and wants to, again, recapture that sense of community,” she said.

The offers that Koritzke received so far all come from people in Altadena, she said.

“I hope they make it an amazing space,” Koritzke said. “And maybe I can drive by in five years and see what they did.”