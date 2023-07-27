Owens Fire burns about 50 acres in Topanga Canyon

Firefighters protected buildings Wednesday from a brush fire that burned about 50 acres on a hillside in Southern California's Topanga Canyon area.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road in the hills south of Woodland Hills and Tarzana. County and city firefighters had the fire about 20 percent contained by late Wednesday after water and retardant drops.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive, except to local residents. The road reopened by late afternoon.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

There were not reports of damage to homes or injuries.

The fire was one of at least three brush fires that broke out during one of the warmest stretches of summer in Southern California.