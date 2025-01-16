Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Pacific Palisades home left standing by wildfire breaks apart in landslide

Nearby homes were damaged and burned to the ground, but the home appeared largely untouched by the Palisades Fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pacific Palisades house that was still standing after the Palisades Fire was split in two by a landslide in the neighborhood overlooking the Los Angeles County coast.

A mud slide and wildfire debris appeared to have collapsed and built up behind the home Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Castellammare Drive, near Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard. The home, precariously closed to the edge of the hillside, appeared to have been pushed off its foundation by the build-up of dirt and debris.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

California Wildfires 21 hours ago

Retro blue VW van miraculously survives deadly Palisades fire: ‘It makes no sense'

California Wildfires 12 hours ago

Did city, LAFD prepare enough for Palisades Fire? Here's what we know

Homes near the house were destroyed, but residence was largely untouched by flames. It was not immediately clear when the landslide happened.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The now 23,700-acre fire started Jan. in Pacific Palisades and damaged or destroyed about 5,000 homes. Containment was at 22 percent Thursday morning.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us