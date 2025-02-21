Pacific Palisades property sold as “bank canvas” for $1.2 million after fire

In the aftermath of the Palisades fire, a plot of land where a home once stood has been sold for a remarkable $1.2 million, described by realtors as a “bank canvas.”

The property, located at 17126 Avenida de la Herradura in Pacific Palisades, was previously home to a residence that was consumed by the flames. Now, with its future still uncertain, the lot has garnered attention as a prime piece of real estate in the wake of the fire's devastation.

The fire, which ravaged the area, left a reminder of the destructive power of natural disasters, but it also opened the door for rebuilding and renewal.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway this past Thursday has added a renewed sense of hope and progress to the region. The highway, which had been closed for two weeks due to the threat of mudslides following the storms, is now open to residents, essential businesses, and school buses—ushering in a new chapter of recovery.

For many local business owners, like the proprietor of a Palisades hardware store, the return of traffic and activity is a welcome sight. “Being active and filling this place after all of the cleanup work that we did and making it feel like our home again,” said the hardware store owner. “We’re definitely very excited and happy to be back.”

The reopening of the highway has brought back a sense of life and normalcy that had been missing during the closures.

As the community rebuilds, both physically and emotionally, access passes for Los Angeles County residents and workers can be picked up at Malibu City Hall. Those in the Pacific Palisades area can continue to visit the disaster recovery center on Pico Blvd for assistance as the region works to recover from the fires and storms.

The sale of the burned property, combined with the reopening of the highway and the return of local businesses, marks a significant step toward the restoration of Pacific Palisades—where a once-damaged community is slowly but surely finding its way back to life.