Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Battle against LA wildfires enters third day

Thousands of people remain displaced and tens of thousands are without power and the destructive fires continue to burn.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles city and county Thursday as destructive fires continue to burn through the area.
  • A red flag warning that had been set to expire Thursday was extended to Friday as Santa Ana winds continue to fan flames.
  • As winds lessened slightly overnight, firefighters were optimistic they may be able to make progress toward some level of containment on the blazes.
  • All LAUSD schools are canceled for Thursday with unhealthy air quality impacting areas that are not directly impacted by the fires. Other private schools and other districts are also closed, and parents are encouraged to check directly with their campus to up to date information.
  • The largest fire is the Palisades Fire burning in Pacific Palisades, where hundreds of structures were destroyed.
  • Five deaths were reported in the Eaton Fire, burning near Altadena northwest of Los Angeles.
  • More fires are burning in the Hollywood Hills, Sylmar and Acton, north of LA.

Follow along below for live updates on the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and other wildfires burning in Los Angeles County.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us