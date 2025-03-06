The Hummingbird Cantina, lost in the Eaton Fire, finds a new home in Pasadena

What to Know Pasadena Audubon Society's Hummingbird Cantina

The feeders were based at Eaton Canyon Nature Center; the center was lost in the Eaton Fire, which began Jan. 7, 2025

The Gamble House offered the society a new home for its hummingbird-themed "cantina"; visit it, for free, at the Pasadena landmark; entry to the Gamble House is available for an additional fee

The new Hummingbird Cantina is located behind the Gamble House Bookstore in the Nancy Greene Glass Memorial Garden

Bird-themed events are on the landmark's spring calendar, including free "Bird Sits" in April and May

Eaton Canyon Nature Center was a longtime favorite of local birders and birding groups, including the venerable, wildlife-championing Pasadena Audubon Society.

The society oversaw the Hummingbird Cantina at the center, a peaceful area known for welcoming tiny flutterers seeking food. The feeder-centered section also drew bird fans who were eager to admire hummers as they sipped, sat, and sunned.

When the Eaton Fire swept through and destroyed the center in early January, the hummingbird-attracting feature was also lost. But local birders began hoping that a new place for this uplifting attraction might be found, a bright spot for both nectar-craving hummingbirds and the humans who love to watch them.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Gamble House stepped in — or perhaps "flew in" is more apt — to help the Pasadena Audubon Society's Hummingbird Cantina "hum" again.

The good news? The Hummingbird Cantina is now open at the Pasadena landmark, a handsome home that is also known for its verdant, tree-filled grounds.

"The Cantina will give hummingbirds access to food year-round but especially during fall and spring migration," shared a statement on the Gamble House web site.

"Hummingbirds must search for food in new areas due to the Eaton Fire and shifts in bloom cycles due to climate change."

The Gamble House is shining a special light on the Rufous Hummingbird, and its quest to find food as migration patterns shift, but all hummingbirds in the region may discover sustenance at the welcoming location

New feeders have been erected near the celebrated Craftsman landmark and they're free to visit. You'll find them behind the Gamble House Bookstore in the Nancy Greene Glass Memorial Garden, with nearby benches offering an easygoing "stay awhile" feel for anyone who visits.

And visit, you can, on any day, but there are a couple of special "Bird Sit" events coming up at the Gamble House on two spring Saturdays in 2025: April 12 and May 10.

The free gatherings — they are both "drop-in events," which means no ticket or reservation is required — are joyful birder get-togethers presented by the Pasadena Audubon Society.

Show with a blanket and sunscreen, and water, too; and a lawn chair is okay, if that's your preference, by the by.

Packing a hat? That probably goes without saying, but say it, the Gamble House wisely did.

The Bird Sits aren't solely about hummingbirds, and being so close to the arroyo almost guarantees a gorgeous array of avian visitors, from dark-eyed juncos to California scrub jays.

But you may spy a few fast flutter-bys at the Hummingbird Cantina while there, an open-all-year attraction that has found new life, and new fans at the Gamble House, following the fires.