Pasadena nonprofit helps older Eaton Fire victims post-blaze

An Eaton Fire victim who lost everything to the blaze credits one local nonprofit dedicated to helping older residents for helping her as she gets back on her feet.

Bridget Brewster is one of several residents who were helped by Pasadena Village, an organization of older adults dedicated to helping others over the age of 55 in the greater Pasadena area. The nonprofit has been connecting seniors affected by the brush fire to housing options and other resources.

Brewster recalled taking out the only book she was able to save when the fire struck.

“This was the book I was reading during the fire,” she said. It’s one of the very few things she was able to grab before she was forced out of her home by the flames.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At the time, she was living on her son’s property in Altadena. Her home was attached to her son’s.

“For me, it was rather surreal,” Brewster said. “Like, what do we do? That’s the only home I’ve known in California.”

After living with a relative in Porter Ranch during the aftermath of the blaze, she was able to find housing in South Pasadena in early March. Brewster adds that her rental assistance also kicked in last week.

“The miracle was one of the first outreach calls I got was from Pasadena Village,” she said.

Katie Brandon, the executive director of the nonprofit, said she understands all too well what its community of 240 seniors needs.

“These are active, independent, aging-in-place seniors, and they love this community,” Brandon said. “They want to stay in this community.”

In addition to helping its members find housing options, the organization’s volunteers have given rides to fire victims, delivered air purifiers to them and also picked up supplies to distribute to those who were impacted.

“The trauma and the mental health impact on the older adult community is just compounding,” Brandon said. “To have friends is what makes all the difference.”

To learn more about Pasadena Village, click here.