PCH to reopen Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Pacific Coast Highway is slated to reopen Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend following its months-long closure.

A stretch of the iconic coastal road has been closed off to the public since early January due to the Palisades Fire. Crews have since tended to the affected communities and have worked on the highway.

The reopening comes ahead of schedule after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in April that it would be open in time for the summer.

Four total lanes will be open to travelers that had previously been open to first responders, construction crews and residents, according to the governor's office.

Crews have worked to repair the roadways, remove toxic debris from the area, demolish collapsed homes and install new utility equipment. The upcoming opening is made possible by local crews, Caltrans the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to Newsom.

The Automobile Club of Southern California predicts that 2.9 million SoCal residents will travel by vehicle this holiday weekend.