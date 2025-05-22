Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
PCH to reopen Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend

A stretch of the iconic highway was closed following the Palisades Fire.

By Missael Soto

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Vehicles run on the Palisades section of Pacific Coast Highway along scorched structures and trees by wildfires on January 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The Palisades and Eaton fires have forced tens of thousands of residents to flee this week, leaving many wondering what may remain of their homes in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and surrounding areas. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

Pacific Coast Highway is slated to reopen Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend following its months-long closure.

A stretch of the iconic coastal road has been closed off to the public since early January due to the Palisades Fire. Crews have since tended to the affected communities and have worked on the highway.

The reopening comes ahead of schedule after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in April that it would be open in time for the summer.

Parts of the Pacific Coast Highway have been shut down after a storm triggered a mudslide on the iconic road. Amber Frias reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Four total lanes will be open to travelers that had previously been open to first responders, construction crews and residents, according to the governor's office.

Crews have worked to repair the roadways, remove toxic debris from the area, demolish collapsed homes and install new utility equipment. The upcoming opening is made possible by local crews, Caltrans the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to Newsom.

The Automobile Club of Southern California predicts that 2.9 million SoCal residents will travel by vehicle this holiday weekend.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresMalibuPacific Palisades
