PCH will reopen in time for the summer, Newsom says

Pacific Coast Highway is slated to reopen just in time for the summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday.

A portion of the iconic coastal road has been closed off to the public since early January due to the Palisades Fire. Crews have since tended to the affected communities and have worked on the highway.

With the repair efforts still underway, PCH is only open to Pacific Palisades residents, essential businesses and repair crews. According to the governor, however, the highway is expected to reopen to the public by the end of May – ahead of what was originally predicted.

“I’m deeply mindful how disruptive this has been for residents, for businesses and for those that simply want to enjoy one of the most iconic highways anywhere in the United States,” Newsom said in a video announcement.

Upon its reopening, PCH will have one lane available for public travel in each direction. It’s unclear when all lanes will be available to use for the public.

Crews have worked to repair the roadways, remove toxic debris from the area, demolish collapsed homes and install new utility equipment. The upcoming opening is made possible by local crews, Caltrans the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to Newsom.