Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

PCH will reopen in time for the summer, Newsom says

The iconic highway, which was impacted by the Palisades Fire in January, will have one lane open for public travel upon its reopening.

By Karla Rendon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Vehicles run on the Palisades section of Pacific Coast Highway along scorched structures and trees by wildfires on January 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The Palisades and Eaton fires have forced tens of thousands of residents to flee this week, leaving many wondering what may remain of their homes in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and surrounding areas. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Pacific Coast Highway is slated to reopen just in time for the summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday.

A portion of the iconic coastal road has been closed off to the public since early January due to the Palisades Fire. Crews have since tended to the affected communities and have worked on the highway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

California Wildfires Apr 10

Bass and Caruso team up to rebuild Palisades Recreation Center

Wildfires 24 hours ago

A guide to rebuilding homes in Pacific Palisades

With the repair efforts still underway, PCH is only open to Pacific Palisades residents, essential businesses and repair crews. According to the governor, however, the highway is expected to reopen to the public by the end of May – ahead of what was originally predicted.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I’m deeply mindful how disruptive this has been for residents, for businesses and for those that simply want to enjoy one of the most iconic highways anywhere in the United States,” Newsom said in a video announcement.

Upon its reopening, PCH will have one lane available for public travel in each direction. It’s unclear when all lanes will be available to use for the public.

Crews have worked to repair the roadways, remove toxic debris from the area, demolish collapsed homes and install new utility equipment. The upcoming opening is made possible by local crews, Caltrans the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to Newsom.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresLos AngelesWildfiresPacific Palisades
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us