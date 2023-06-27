Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Brush fire spreads to homes, cars and forces evacuations in Perris

A brush fire broke out on one of the warmest days of the year in Riverside County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Juniper Fire burns Tuesday June 27, 2023 in Perris.
NBCLA

A brush fire spread to structures, including homes, and led to evacuations Tuesday in Riverside County.

The Juniper Fire burned about 50 acres in the 19000 block of Sana Rosa Mine Road in Perris, about 20 miles southeast of Riverside. The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen for miles around.

Firefighters reported a fast rate of spread and immediate structure threat. Details about what type of buildings burned were not immediately available, but it appeared flames reached at least one home.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Several cars also burned.

Evacuations were ordered south of Santa Rosa Mine Road, east of El Baquero Road, west of Maywood Club Road, north of Blue Sky Road.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Sea Lions

Sea lions will live at a high school while they receive care for deadly algae bloom

Thousand Oaks

Man carrying knife and walking dog on a leash tried to light pizza chef on fire, authorities say

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresPerris
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us