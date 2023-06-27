Brush fire spreads to homes, cars and forces evacuations in Perris

A brush fire spread to structures, including homes, and led to evacuations Tuesday in Riverside County.

The Juniper Fire burned about 50 acres in the 19000 block of Sana Rosa Mine Road in Perris, about 20 miles southeast of Riverside. The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen for miles around.

Firefighters reported a fast rate of spread and immediate structure threat. Details about what type of buildings burned were not immediately available, but it appeared flames reached at least one home.

Several cars also burned.

Evacuations were ordered south of Santa Rosa Mine Road, east of El Baquero Road, west of Maywood Club Road, north of Blue Sky Road.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.