Thousands of people were under evacuation orders due to the Franklin Fire in the hills of Malibu.

The fire that started Monday grew from 2,200 acres Tuesday to nearly 4,000 acres by Wednesday.

Live Updates: Franklin Fire scorches hillsides in Malibu

See photos:

Malibu, California December 10, 2024-Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire next to a business along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: A Firefighter helicopter drops water at the Franklin Fire while it burns in the Pacific Coast Highway in the morning on December 11, 2024 near Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 3890 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some homes destroyed. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Firefighters monitor a burning hillside around Pepperdine University during the Franklin fire in Malibu, California, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Hundreds of firefighters are racing to control a fast-moving Southern California wildfire that's threatening the wealthy town of Malibu and has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: A firefighter aircraft drops fire retardant as the Franklin Fire continues to burn on December 10, 2024 near Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched over 2800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some homes destroyed. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

A mountainside burns as the Franklin Fire grows in Malibu, California, on December 10, 2024. A wind-fanned wildfire quickly spread early on Tuesday in Malibu, threatening homes and businesses in the coastal California community where many Hollywood elites reside. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Firefighters work at a home burned in the Franklin Fire on December 10, 2024 in Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 2,200 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some homes destroyed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Smith Pepperdine University students shelter in place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 due to the Franklin Fire.

A person riding a Onewheel watches a mountainside burn as the Franklin Fire grows in Malibu, California, on December 10, 2024. A wind-fanned wildfire quickly spread early on Tuesday in Malibu, threatening homes and businesses in the coastal California community where many Hollywood elites reside. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Getty Smoke from the Franklin Fire creates a colorful sunrise in Malibu, CA on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CA - DECEMBER 10: Smoke rises from the Franklin fire in the hills near the Malibu Pier on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CA - DECEMBER 10: An Orange County fire helicopter lifts off after picking up water from a pond at Pepperdine University while fighting the Franklin fire in Malibu, CA on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CA - DECEMBER 10: A Los Angeles County fire helicopter picks up water from a pond at Pepperdine University while fighting the Franklin fire in Malibu, CA on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CA - DECEMBER 10: Smoke rises above buildings at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CA - DECEMBER 10: A hillside burns during the Franklin fire in Malibu, CA on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cal Fire monitor hot spots as the Franklin Fire grows in Malibu, California, on December 10, 2024. A wind-fanned wildfire quickly spread early on Tuesday in Malibu, threatening homes and businesses in the coastal California community where many Hollywood elites reside. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: A firefighter sprays water as firefighters work to protect a home while the Franklin Fire burns on December 10, 2024 n Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: The Franklin Fire burns at dawn with the Pacific Ocean visible in the distance on December 10, 2024 in Malibu, California. The wildfire has scorched 1,800 acres near Pepperdine University prompting evacuations along the coast amid high winds with some structures destroyed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)