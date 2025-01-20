President Trump references LA wildfires in inaugural address

President Trump briefly mentioned the deadly January wildfires in Los Angeles County Monday during his Inauguration Day speech in Washington, D.C.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office, Trump referenced the fires, which include two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California, when he spoke in the Capitol Rotunda. The swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address were moved indoors on a cold day in the nation's capital.

"From weeks ago, without even a token of defense, they're raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now," Trump said of the fires. "They don't have a home any longer. That's interesting.

"We can't let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That's going to change."

Trump, who did not elaborate, said Saturday that he will "probably" travel to California this week.

"I will be, probably, at the end of the week," he told NBC's "Meet the Press."

it's been nearly two weeks since the start of the historic wildfires in Southern California, here's a look back at the moments captured in the first 24 hours of the devastation. Photographer Sean Browning reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2025.

The causes of the Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles and Palisades Fire on the LA County coast remain under investigation. They started on Jan. 7 as the area was under a widespread red flag warning for critical fire danger due to historic Santa Ana winds that included gusts of 80 mph. Firefighters described conditions as among the worst they've seen.

Santa Ana winds, offshore winds specific to Southern California because of the region's topography, arrive from the deserts and pick up speed as they're channeled through the area's mountains, canyons and passes. A notorious mix of dry fuels, low humidity, and strong gusty winds creates a critical fire weather threat.

Fueled by dry brush and fanned by the winds, flames in the Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed entire neighborhoods and forced widespread evacuations. Those orders have been lifted for some neighborhoods.

Twenty-seven deaths have been reported in the fires. At least 14,300 structures, including homes and businesses, were destroyed.

As of Sunday, more than 8,300 firefighting personnel were working to increase containment, which was aided over the weekend by improved weather conditions.

The 23,713-acre Palisades Fire was 59% contained Monday. Containment of the 14,117-acre Eaton Fire grew to 87%.

Emergencies have been declared in the county and the state, and then- President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state. By the time all the damage in assessed, the fires are expected to constitute the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

Red flag warnings, including an elevated Particularly Dangerous Situation alert, are in effect through Tuesday morning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.