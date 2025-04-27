Wildfires

Property tax bills issued to fire-affected homeowners despite home losses. Here's why

Because the fiscal year runs from July to June, the bill reflects use of properties from July to January, according to an assessor with LA County.

By Karla Rendon

Some Southern California residents who lost their homes to this year’s wildfires were surprised when they received a property tax bill recently.

Confusion arose and questions followed after fire-affected community members received a bill, despite losing their homes. Thousands of structures were destroyed during January’s brush fires, leaving residents wondering why they received a bill for homes that are no longer there.

Jeff Prang, an assessor with Los Angeles County, said residents received the bills since the fiscal year runs from July to June.

“People who may have totally lost their homes may see that the assessment still reflects 50% of taxes for property. That’s because it represent the July 1, 2024, until Jan. 7, 2025,” Prang said. “For the next fiscal year, if their property is totally destroyed, they will be zeroed out in the next cycle.”

Prang clarified that the bill reflects the first half of the fiscal year.

“We sent out these notices and some people who’ve lost their homes entirely were questioning, ‘Why are you still charging me 50% of the home that burned down?’ Well, it’s because you had use of it for 50% of the fiscal year,” he said.

He also added that -affected homeowners can expect the second half of the fiscal year to be zeroed out for their next property tax bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to suspend costs, accrued interest and to suspend penalties on late property tax payments through April 10, 2026.

Those who are unable to afford the property tax bill that was recently issued can reach out to the LA County Treasurer and Tax Collector’s office to set up a payment plan, Prang advised.

