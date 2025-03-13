Rebuilding after the fires: Cleanup efforts push forward despite rain

The rain isn’t stopping the much-needed work to clean up burned homes following January’s fires in Palisades and Altadena. Crews have had to adjust their methods to keep up with the debris removal despite fluctuating weather conditions.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has modified some of its processes to work around the rain, ensuring that cleanup efforts continue. Officials say they are closely monitoring weather conditions and adjusting as necessary, with the ultimate goal of helping residents move forward in the rebuilding process.

Crews from the Army Corps are actively clearing debris and cleaning properties affected by the Eaton Fire. So far, 367 properties in Altadena and another 262 in the Palisades have been cleared, meaning that ash and fire debris have been fully removed.

“All properties that have been impacted must be cleared,” said Mark Pestrella, Director of the Los Angeles County Public Works.

The county has outlined two options for homeowners: they can opt for government-led cleanup through the Army Corps of Engineers or hire a licensed private contractor to handle the work.

To participate in the federally coordinated cleanup, homeowners must submit a “right of entry” form. While nearly 5,000 homeowners have completed the process, more than 13,000 properties are eligible, according to the Army Corps' website. Officials urge those who have yet to finalize their applications to do so before the fast-approaching March 31 deadline.

“I understand that residents want to get this done as quickly as possible, so they’re weighing their options—whether to go private or use public services,” Pestrella said. “Whichever way you go, we ask that you make a commitment by March 31st.”

Once properties are cleared by the Army Corps, crews apply hydro mulch to promote regrowth and implement erosion control measures before a final inspection. Once a property is officially designated as “complete,” it is ready for rebuilding.

That’s the stage Margot Steuber and her architect, Trinidad Campbell, have been eagerly awaiting. With their lot cleared, they can finally start bringing their vision of a new home to life.

“I’m so excited!” Steuber said.

NBC4 has been tracking Steuber’s progress since her home became the first in Altadena to be cleaned by the Army Corps of Engineers.

According to county officials, 80 to 100 rebuilding permit applications have already been submitted in Altadena, though none have been fully approved yet.

Campbell, who submitted Steuber’s rebuild plans earlier this month, said they are now 13th on the list.

The county is working to speed up the permit review process, aiming to finalize rebuilding permits within two weeks.

As updates become available, NBC4 will continue to keep Angelenos informed on the latest progress in the rebuilding efforts.