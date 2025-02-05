Wildfires

New ‘recovery commission' aims to include private sector in Altadena's rebuilding

The newly formed board will will advise and support the rebuilding of their beloved community

By Benjamin Papp

Altadena, CA – February 04: Crews dressed in hazardous materials outfits, clean up toxic debris at a home after it was destroyed in the Eaton fire on Wapello Street in Altadena Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The new Altadena Recovery Commission has been formed to support long-term rebuilding efforts in the San Gabriel Valley community, LA County Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced.

Chaired by Barger, the board “will include Altadena community members and will advise and support the supervisor as she oversees the rebuilding of Altadena,” according to the released memo.

While public departments will continue to serve and rebuild the region, the new board is intended to facilitate the inclusion of the private sector, including “experts in housing development, architecture, finance and government to help as well.”

“As my constituents continue to feel fear and uncertainty about their futures, I want them to know I'm fully committed and invested in helping bring hope and support,” Barger said in her statement.

More information about the board is expected to be released soon.

County residents who are interested in joining the committee can contact the supervisor's office at kathryn@bos.lacounty.gov.

