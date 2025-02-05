New ‘recovery commission' aims to include private sector in Altadena's rebuilding

The new Altadena Recovery Commission has been formed to support long-term rebuilding efforts in the San Gabriel Valley community, LA County Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced.

I'm launching the Altadena Recovery Commission to organize, resource, and support the long-term rebuild of the Altadena community with the input of diverse businesses, philanthropic & faith-based organizations, & local, state, & federal government partners. Get involved:… pic.twitter.com/vbGY9aMAY7 — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) February 5, 2025

Chaired by Barger, the board “will include Altadena community members and will advise and support the supervisor as she oversees the rebuilding of Altadena,” according to the released memo.

While public departments will continue to serve and rebuild the region, the new board is intended to facilitate the inclusion of the private sector, including “experts in housing development, architecture, finance and government to help as well.”

“As my constituents continue to feel fear and uncertainty about their futures, I want them to know I'm fully committed and invested in helping bring hope and support,” Barger said in her statement.

More information about the board is expected to be released soon.

County residents who are interested in joining the committee can contact the supervisor's office at kathryn@bos.lacounty.gov.