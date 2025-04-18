Where recovery efforts stand 100 days after the Palisades Fire

April 17 marks 100 days since the start of the LA wildfires and Mayor Karen Bass says the city is on track for the fastest wildfire recovery in state history.

“Recovery is months ahead of expectations,” Bass said. “Water and power was restored in two months. The campfire it took 18 months. The first permits were issued in 57 days. At the campfire, it took 123 days, Woolsey took 230.”

Local and state leaders gathered Thursday to acknowledge the over 6,800 homes and 12 lives lost in the Palisades Fire.

Two state senators, California’s insurance commissioner and Malibu’s incoming mayor were among local leaders who appeared today.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are not here today to celebrate the progress, but to acknowledge the pain, recognize the work still ahead, and recommit ourselves to walking alongside every resident on the road to recovery,” said Marianne Riggins, the Malibu mayor pro tem.

Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park began the day at the Palisades Library. The mayor said that the lot was predicted to take 30 days to clear but the Army Corp of Engineers cleared it in six.

As of Wednesday, the city of Los Angeles has issued 19 rebuilding permits. Malibu has yet to issue any rebuilding permits.

John Brown lived with his wife and two kids at Palisades Bowl Mobile Home Park for 10 years before it burned in the fire.

Brown said that because of discrepancies relating to mobile home regulations and landlord residents have not even been able to access the property to sift through the ashes of their trailers, let alone make plans to rebuild.

Lawmakers also laid out legislation to help with the recovery effort, including support for mobile home parks, hazardous waste management and local ownership protection.