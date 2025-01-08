When will winds decrease in LA County? See the forecast

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to continue until late Wednesday afternoon creating an anticipated uphill battle for fire crews across Los Angeles county.

As of late Wednesday morning, winds in the Palisades Fire area near Topanga Beach are blowing at 40 mph. Overnight winds fanned the flames through neighborhoods at devastating speed.

Sections of the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Topanga Canyon have reached even higher winds speeds early Wednesday morning of over 80 mph. Those winds have since slowed to roughly 60 mph.

The Eaton fire, which started in the Altadena area and has since spread toward Pasadena, has been fanned by strong 40 mph winds and low 15% humidity, according to NBCLA meteorologist Belen De Leon.

Humidity is expected to decrease throughout the day down into the teens across all of Los Angeles which will aid the flames, according to De Leon.

A red flag warning has been issued from Ventura County down to the Inland Empire, and a wildfire smoke advisory will stay in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

NewsChopper 4 was finally able to fly Wednesday afternoon to get aerial views of the massive Palisades Fire.

Air quality has also continued to plummet throughout Los Angeles. According to NBCLA meteorologist Shanna Mendiola air surrounding downtown Los Angeles and the Los Angeles foothills is now considered hazardous.

Residents in those areas are encouraged to near a P95 or P100 mask to protect themselves.

Winds will continue to blow smoke southeast towards the inland empire and Orange County Mendiola added.

Winds are expected to begin slowing down between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"They'll still be strong, just not as strong as what we're experiencing right now," said NBC4 meteorologist Stephanie Olmo.