Is it safe to use an HVAC system with bad outdoor air quality?

Much of Southern California is under an air quality alert, citing air pollution from the ongoing wildfires.

By NBC Staff

Wildfire smoke from the Palisades and Eaton fires blankets a view of downtown Los Angeles
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The ongoing wildfires have put the Los Angeles area under an air quality alert, with the National Weather Service advising Southern California residents to remain indoors with their windows closed and wear N-95 masks if they have to go outside.

See current air quality conditions in your area here:

The National Weather Service using an HVAC system to regulate the air in your home can be safe, but there are certain factors in ensuring clean air in your home.

Let's take a closer look.

Can you use an HVAC with bad air quality?

The short answer is yes, but it depends on several factors.

First, if your HVAC system does not recirculate outside air, and instead only recirculates air from inside the home, the system is safe to use, according to TODAY.

Furthermore, HVAC systems that use outside air can also be safe to use, if they have an air purifier.

What air purifiers are good to use for an HVAC?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends using a HEPA, or a "high efficiency particulate air filter," to purify being pulled by an HVAC.

HEPA are a "type of air filter can theoretically remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm)," according to the EPA.

Experts also recommend checking your HEPA on your HVAC regularly to make sure it is still well-maintained and does not need to be replaced, as they can wear over time.

How can you keep air in your home clean without a HEPA filter?

If you do not have or are unable to get a HEPA filter for your HVAC, it is also possible to cool or heat your home using plug-in machines, such as portable heaters or fans.

Window units pull air from outside to filter the home, so those are likely not safe to use during times of poor air quality.

Other recommendations for keeping your home's air clean include avoid using fireplaces, candles, incense,
grilling and gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment, as they are other sources of air pollutants.

