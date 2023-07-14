Quick-moving Rabbit Fire scorches some 600 acres in Moreno Valley

A quick-moving brush fire in Moreno Valley erupted in size to around 600 acres Friday afternoon.

The “Rabbit Fire” was reported around 4 p.m. and quickly ballooned in size as it burned just north of Mystic Lake, near intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze sent a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

A road closure was in place place on Gilman Springs Road from Alessandro Boulevard to Highway 79, and Bridge Street from Gilman Springs Road to the Ramona Expressway.

The Rabbit Fire was burning near the so-called Reche Fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. and had scorched some 385 acres by approximately 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.