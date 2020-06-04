Whittier

Small Brush Fire Burns Overnight in Whittier Area

@VEENAVID

An orange glow from a brush fire in the Whittier area is pictured Thursday June 4, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A small brush fire burned early Thursday near the border of Whittier and Hacienda Heights.

The fire burned about 3 1/2 acres before firefighters stopped its progress.

The fire was reported near Skyline Drive and Turnbull Canyon Road about 3 a.m. and quickly burned through three acres of light-to-medium brush, but no homes were threatened, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA Galaxy 7 mins ago

LA Galaxy Player’s Wife Mocks Black Lives Matter, Will Meet With Team on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers 24 mins ago

Dodger Stadium Lights Up For 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds in Honor of George Floyd

Three water-dropping helicopters assisted ground crews in fighting the flames, the department said.

The fire prompted the closure of a stretch of Turnbull Canyon Road near Skyline Drive while firefighters worked in the area, according to the Whittier Police Department.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

WhittierWildfiresHacienda Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us