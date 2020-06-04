Small Brush Fire Burns Overnight in Whittier Area

A small brush fire burned early Thursday near the border of Whittier and Hacienda Heights.

The fire burned about 3 1/2 acres before firefighters stopped its progress.

The fire was reported near Skyline Drive and Turnbull Canyon Road about 3 a.m. and quickly burned through three acres of light-to-medium brush, but no homes were threatened, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Three water-dropping helicopters assisted ground crews in fighting the flames, the department said.

The fire prompted the closure of a stretch of Turnbull Canyon Road near Skyline Drive while firefighters worked in the area, according to the Whittier Police Department.