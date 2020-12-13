Smoke Advisory Extends Into Monday for Inland Areas Due to Sanderson Fire

An evacuation warning for the Moreno Knolls area has been lifted after firefighters halted the forward progress of a 1,933-acre wildfire burning south of Beaumont that was 10% contained.

A smoke advisory remains in effect through Monday afternoon due to the Sanderson Fire, reported at 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail. The fire exploded in size partly because it was burning in a hard-to-reach spot and the windy conditions in the area, fire officials said.

An evacuation warning was issued Sunday morning for homes north of Gilman Springs Road and south of Timothy Lane, including Jerry Street, McGehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road.

The warning impacted fewer than a dozen homes and was lifted at 12:45

p.m., fire officials said.

The fire also prompted the closure of Gilman Springs Road between Alessandro Boulevard and Bridge Street.

Three water-dropping helicopters and four air tankers were assisting

the 130 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory through Monday afternoon, warning that smoke from the fire was negatively affecting air quality and was moving west toward Moreno Valley, Temescal Valley, Corona, Chino Valley and Anaheim.

Officials in Anaheim, Fullerton and Brea reported that smoke from the fire was visible Sunday, with the Fullerton Police Department receiving numerous 911 calls regarding the smell of smoke and ash in the Fullerton area. The officials stressed that there was no wildfire in Orange County.