Sanderson Fire

Smoke Reported in Orange County from Sanderson Fire

A no-burn order was also issued for Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles County. The order bans wood-burning through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

By City News Service

Smoke drifts from a fire in Orange County.
NBCLA

Officials in Anaheim, Fullerton and Brea reported that smoke from the Sanderson Fire south of Beaumont in Riverside County was visible Sunday, but stressed that there was no wildfire in Orange County. 

“The FPD communications Center has received numerous 911 calls regarding the smell of smoke and ash in the Fullerton area. There are no fires in Fullerton. The smoke is likely coming from a fire in the City of Beaumont,” Fullerton police tweeted at 11:11 a.m.

“With breezy wind, we are getting smoke from #SandersonFIRE near Beaumont carrying our way, heavy at times. While we should always be alert to smoke, there is no immediate threat to Anaheim,'' the city of Anaheim tweeted. Brea police also reported sightings of smoke. 

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory through Monday afternoon, warning that smoke from the fire was negatively affecting air quality and was moving west toward Anaheim and other areas. 

The Sanderson Fire was reported at around 1 a.m. near the intersection of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was 10% contained Sunday afternoon and had burned 1,933 acres.

