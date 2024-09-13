Snow-makers save Mountain High ski resort from Bridge Fire

The Bridge Fire burning in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties continues to be the largest active fire in California on Friday.

It has burned 51, 884 acres with 3% containment as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. A team of over 2,000 fire personnel continued battling the flames.

"The Bridge Fire moved through parts of Mountain High Resort overnight. As of 11 a.m. this morning, reports indicate that base facilities at all 3 Resorts (East, West, & North) remain intact," the Mountain High ski resort said in a statement on Wednesday.

Crews turned on the snow-makers, helping to save the resort from being destroyed in the fire.

‘We're not out of the woods yet - there is a lot of work to be done but nothing that would keep us from opening on time in November," the resort said in a social media post on Thursday. "More updates to come as we evaluate the damage and plot our course forward."

On Thursday, the Baldy Village evacuation order was expanded from San Antonio Heights to Wrightwood and east to Cucamonga Peak, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The fire started on Sept. 8 in the Angeles National Forest and spread to San Bernardino County.

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information visit the Cal Fire website.