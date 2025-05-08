SoCal Edison begins removal of towers near possible Eaton Fire ignition point

Southern California Edison took down one of two transmission towers from the possible Eaton Fire ignition site to be further examined.

The removal of the towers is the next phase in the investigation to determine how the second-most destructive wildfire in California began in the San Gabriel Mountains. The towers will be moved to a site where investigators could examine the equipment more closely, according to SoCal Edison.

The dismantling of the towers began in April when crews removed conductors and connecting idle power lines. The remaining parts of Tower 208 were removed Wednesday afternoon with a SkyCrane helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone to be examined by a team of stakeholders before further disassembly, the agency said.

The Mesa-Sylmar line, idled for decades, is being analyzed as part of the investigation into how the Eaton Fire started Jan. 7 before spreading into Altadena and burning homes and businesses. Edison raised the possibility in a February regulatory filing that the tower or circuit might have become momentarily energized through a phenomenon called induction.

“Both towers will be taken apart piece by piece, with every piece tagged, then loaded on trucks and taken to a facility for further testing,” said Marc Ferguson, SCE senior manager of Transmission Operations and Helicopter Assisted Line Organization (HALO). “The process takes two to three days to complete.”

The frequency of wind speed measurements in Eaton Canyon may have played a role in Southern California Edison's decision not to de-energize high voltage transmission lines on the night the Eaton Fire ignited. A state agency had suggested minute-by-minute monitoring, so utility operators could determine if gusts threatened the safety of power equipment. Edison says its standards are in compliance with state rules: "Safety and continuous improvement are key values at SCE, so when those issues were flagged by OEIS in 2022, we worked to mitigate them. OEIS was satisfied with our disposition of these issues when they approved our 2023-2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan," an SCE spokesman told NBC.

As part of the investigation, lineworkers who disassemble and remove the towers wear GoPro cameras to document the process, SoCal Edison said.

“We ran every test you can imagine before we attempted to move anything,” Ferguson said. “Everybody wants to know what happened, whether SCE equipment played a part or not, so we are doing our due diligence to get to the bottom of that. It’s very important to us and the community to get those answers.”

Video, including cellphone video that appears to show the first flames growing from an area directly beneath one of the towers, is part of the investigation. Several videos came to light in the days and weeks after the fire that appeared to show the first flames in Eaton Canyon near utility infrastructure.

Separate state and county investigations are also underway.

In March, Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison over the Eaton Fire. The lawsuit, which names SoCal Edison and Edison International, seeks to recover costs and damages from the fire.

The Eaton Fire, one of several that broke out Jan. 7 and spread rapidly in strong winds, destroyed 9,400 structures and resulted in 18 deaths, according to CalFire. County parks, a nature center, trails and other community infrastructure were damaged in the 14,000-acre fire, according to a news release from the county announcing the lawsuit.