State Farm estimates $7.6 billion in LA wildfire losses, continues seeking interim rate request

The company will meet with California Department of Insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara on Thursday.

By Benjamin Papp

State Farm Insurance Group said this week that it has paid out $1.75 billion on approximately 9,500 claims filed as a result of the January wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Direct losses reported and unreported is estimated to be $7.6 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

The company was scheduled to meet with California Department of Insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara Thursday to discuss SFG’s emergency interim rate request. If approved, State Farm would increase rates in California 22% for homeowners, 15% for renters, 15% for condominiums, and 38% for rental dwelling coverage. 

The company says insurance premiums will increase in California as the risk for loss grows. Over the past decade for every “$1.00 collected in premium, SFG paid $1.26, resulting in over $5 billion in cumulative underwriting losses,” the company said in a statement.

Estimates for SFG’s retained losses after reinsurance, and for SFG’s share of California’s total FAIR Plan losses, are approximately $212 million and $400 million respectively. The FAIR plan is an insurer of last resort backed by licensed state carriers.

Retained losses after reinsurance is an agreement where an insurance company buys coverage from another company for potential loss. 

The interim rate request is not to pay for the costs of the wildfires. SFG intends to rely on existing surplus and reinsurances program to pay claims from the wildfires.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (SFM) is the primary reinsurer for SFG.

SFG first asked for the interim rate earlier this month on Feb. 3 to avoid a “dire situation.”

Lara and SFG met on Wednesday in Oakland for initial discussion. After the meeting, Lara said he is waiting for more information before making a decision.

SFG stopped issuing policies in California in May of 2023.

“We look forward to working alongside regulators, policymakers and industry leaders on creating a sustainable insurance environment in California – one that balances risk and increased rates, ensures long-term market stability and allows insurers like SFG to remain a vital part of California’s future,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company pledged on Jan. 16 to renew polices after initially planning to drop all coverage for homeowners affected by the fires.

