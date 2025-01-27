Support a favorite local restaurant during The Great Los Angeles Dine Out

What to Know The Great Los Angeles Dine Out

Wednesday, Jan. 29

The event was created to help eateries and their staffs impacted by the Los Angeles fires

If you dine out Jan. 29, consider posting a photo of your meal on social media with the tag #TheGreatLosAngelesDineOut

Delicato Wines and Rich Products will donate $5 for every post, up to $50,000, to Restaurants Care; the two companies and Open Table are teaming up on the fundraising day

The nonprofit is dedicated to helping restaurant workers impacted by the fires; read more about their efforts here

Foodies, in-the-know restaurant mavens, and anyone who delights in dining out on occasion may recall The Great American Takeout, a large-scale effort that raised money for the staffs of temporarily shuttered restaurants during the early days of the pandemic.

Perhaps you remember participating in the takeout once or twice. If so, you likely recall that the give-back campaign put a supportive spotlight on Restaurants Care, a charity that is devoted to "Caring for the People at the Heart of Restaurants."

The campaign has returned after four years away, but with an urgent change of focus: The "Great" 2025 effort is about showing the local love for those people and businesses impacted by the fires that began Jan. 7.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It's called The Great Los Angeles Dine Out, an event that is hoping to inspire Southern Californians to sup at a favorite spot while also helping the fire relief efforts of Restaurants Care.

The Great Los Angeles Dine Out will take place Wednesday, Jan. 29. If you eat at a restaurant that day, consider snapping a photo of your meal and sharing it on social media with the tag #TheGreatLosAngelesDineOut.

Taking out your meal is okay, too, if you'd like to eat at home or elsewhere.

Delicato Wines and Rich Products will donate $5 to Restaurants Care for every post, up to $50,000.

Several beloved restaurants were lost to the fires, and the organization is eager to help them through this time; you can find how to "(a)pply for help or donate to someone in need" here.

And while The Great Los Angeles Dine Out is not related to Dine LA, the huge, SoCal-wide Restaurant Week will be happening Jan. 29 with its own fundraising component: LA Tourism is donating $5 for every reservation to The American Red Cross, with a match from Banc of California.

Hundreds of restaurants are participating in Dine LA, which is happening from Jan. 24-Feb. 7; find out the fundraising details now, as well as the Dine LA eateries near you.

Whether you join The Great Los Angeles Dine Out Jan. 29 or Dine LA or both, consider the restaurant meal you enjoy as a kind-hearted way to show a beloved burger stand, spectacular seafood spot, or trusty breakfast hangout that you support them during these difficult days, as well as restaurant employees across the region.

The owner of the iconic Malibu restaurant "Moonshadows" is now raising money to support employees. Brittany Hope reports for the NBC4 News.