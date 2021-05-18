A homeless man who allegedly started the 1,158-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades on Friday night was charged Tuesday in connection with the blaze that forced hundreds of resident to evacuate.

Ramon Santos Rodriguez, 48, was charged Tuesday with one felony count each of arson of a structure or forest and arson during a state of emergency, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested after investigators sent to the scene saw him starting other fires in the area the day after the fire started, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, firefighters made significant overnight progress on the fire, as containment lines were improved and firefighters were able to make access to remote areas to mop up.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was reopened to the public at 1 p.m. Tuesday, when officials also lifted an evacuation warning issued Sunday for all homes north of Chastain Parkway in the 1500 block to Calle Del Cielo. The warning area included Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes west ofCalle Del Cielo and Ave Ashley up to the hills.

Containment of the fire grew to 32% Tuesday as its size was downgraded from 1,325 acres after remapping. About 1,000 Topanga Canyon-area residents evacuated over the weekend were allowed to return home Monday evening.

Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of Michael Lane to battle the flames after the fire was reported at 10 p.m. Friday.

"Just after midnight, LAFD arson investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire,'' the department reported. ``Due to the inaccessible terrain and darkness, investigators gathered preliminary information and returned the next day.''

On Saturday morning, LAFD helicopter pilots saw a man moving around in the brush along a steep hillside near the fire, and a Los Angeles Police Department air patrol was dispatched to the scene to monitor him. Police officers kept watch on the ground while the LAPD Air Support Division "provided eyes in the sky,'' the LAFD reported.

"During an aerial observation, the Tactical Flight Officer witnessed the individual ignite multiple additional fires,'' the LAFD said.

LAFD arson investigators requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Emergency Services Detail to find and apprehend the suspect in the rugged terrain.

LAFD arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night.