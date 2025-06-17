Tattoo parlor destroyed in Eaton Fire reopens in Eagle Rock as safe space for all

An Altadena tattoo parlor that burned to ashes in the Eaton Fire in January is back in business and welcoming members of the LGBTQ+ community -- a major part of its business model.

“It was the most incredibly devastating thing I’ve ever felt,” Isabela Livingstone, owner of June Bug Tattoo Parlor, said about the fire. “I was sobbing for days. It made me physically ill.”

Today, the remnants of her shop sit in piles of scorched debris in a lot off North Fair Oaks Avenue. As she left work that night on Jan. 7, Livingstone said she realized she wouldn’t be able to save anything. A business that she had invested her life savings into was just gone within hours.

Especially heartbreaking was her belief that she might lose touch with dozens of her clients within the queer and trans community, including several of her tattoo artists. So, she set about immediately looking for a new space and found one within weeks.

The new June Bug Tattoo Parlor sits in a former boutique store at 4315 Eagle Rock Blvd., several miles from where the fire destroyed the old one. Livingstone said that reopening quickly wasn’t just about recouping her losses; it was also about re-creating the safe space her parlor represented.

“I absolutely felt a responsibility to, you know, our clients, the queer community and all the people who were, you know, really great customers of ours,” she said.

June Bug’s approach has always been to provide marginalized members of the community a safe and secure space to receive tattoos from trained professional artists. It welcomes women, members of the LGBTQ+ community and anyone else who may feel intimidated or threatened by stereotypically loud, toxically masculine or judgmental parlors. Her needle tools are quieter; there’s a service dog to calm people’s nerves and the interior design motifs are designed to be peaceful and inclusive.

“I’ve just heard story after story of people saying, ‘Oh, I can’t get tattooed anymore because this happened to me,’” she said of some of her queer or trans clients and their experiences at traditional tattoo parlors. “They can tell, based on attitudes, that they’re not welcome.”

At a recent promotional event at her new Eagle Rock location, more than 100 clients showed up to receive special tattoos commemorating the fire while giving them a quiet place to heal and reflect on the re-building process. All of the June Bug artists have created unique designs specifically for those requests, and many of the clients now sport new tattoos to commemorate Pride Month, as well.