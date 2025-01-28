The Bunny Museum is rebuilding its collection, one adorable donation at a time

The Bunny Museum hopped into beautiful and bunny-ful being in a private Pasadena home over 25 years ago, as any longtime fan of the long-earred location knows.

But over the last several years — since 2017 — the museum has been an uplifting Altadena mainstay, a merry repository of everything rabbit.

The move to Altadena created more room for the ever-growing destination, and room was needed, as new rabbit items were hopping into the collection with impressive frequency.

Visitors encountered a wonderland — or perhaps "bun-derland" is more apt — of bunny-themed items upon stepping inside: Rabbit dolls, rabbit toys, rabbit artwork, and just about any item that can happily hold the image of a hare.

Museum founder Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski lovingly tended to their whimsical warren of hoppy, happy treasures, a sizable space that was open every day of the year.

That space was lost as the Eaton Fire began to sweep through the neighborhood Jan. 7, turning most of the collection — there were well over 40,000 items on display but over 60,000 in total — to ash.

Some 20 bunny treasures, a fraction of the collection, were spirited to safety during the crisis.

After finding shelter at a local motel, and rehoming some of the real bunnies — all of the family's critters made it out okay — the couple revealed their plan to "rebuild on the same land!"

The first donation for the next iteration of The Bunny Museum was promised within days of the devastating event: Eleven rabbit-inspired items from a Pasadena donor.

"Bunny collecting has begun anew," shared Ms. Frazee in a Jan. 10 message.

"We've received thousands upon thousands of emails and posts from around the world of individuals and groups that want to send bunnies to the new museum."

Many of those kind-hearted bunny buffs are beginning to make good on their vows of help: As of Jan. 27, the museum has received over 150 bunny-fied items, with a few major collections promised.

Several local donors want to help, but rabbit-y wonders have arrived from places further afield, including Colorado and Illinois; international shipments are also reportedly on the way.

And two bunny items "were left next to the fire debris," revealed Ms. Frazee. "Very touching."

Artists are also creating original artworks to aid the museum as it begins the rebuilding process, too. A Feb. 16 live auction will feature work by acclaimed artist Harry Bunce, with proceeds helping the museum; find out how to bid here.

The Bunny Museum has an official GoFundMe page with more information about what was lost in the fire and the plans to revive the rabbit-inspired attraction.

The physical address to send donations — funds or fun rabbit items for the new collection — is The Bunny Museum, 2335 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 115 #350, Pasadena, CA 91107.