Timeline of events in the dismissal of Ex-LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley

Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley lost her reinstatement appeal Tuesday afternoon before the LA City Council.

The council's decision in a 13-2 vote marked a key point in the timeline of events since Mayor Bass fired Crowley on Feb. 21 after the two took repeated jabs at each other.

Here's how it all played out:

Dec. 4: In a general memo, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley warns budget cuts will affect large scale fire responses

Jan. 3: The White House announces Mayor Karen Bass will travel to Ghana as part of a diplomatic mission. The National Weather Service also issues a fire watch.

Jan. 4: Bass leaves for Ghana.

Jan. 6: Bass’s “X” social media account warns of “expected destructive and potentially life-threatening windstorm.”

There is an expected destructive and potentially life-threatening windstorm starting Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.



Red Flag No Parking Restrictions will go into effect in certain areas tomorrow morning.



Stay safe LA! Join @NotifyLA here: https://t.co/C2EO2lzTXO https://t.co/ChmYDOhJPr — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 7, 2025

Dozens of firefighters met with Crowley ahead of the hearing in support of their chief. IAFF Local-112, the union that represents LAFD, has also long complained about a lack of funding.

LA City Councilwomen Monica Rodriguez spoke to NBCLA after the reinstatement hearing as just one of two council members to vote in favor of Crowley. She said "one singular person shouldn't be attributed all the blame," and that "people need to be held accountable at multiple levels."

Councilmember Traci Park, whose district includes Pacific Palisades, was the only other vote in support of Crowley.

Crowley has exercised her right to remain with the LAFD at a lower rank. Her new title is Assistant Chief of LAFD’s Operations Valley Bureau.

The mayor's office issued a statement after the hearing.

"After testimony by the former Chief confirming she sent firefighters home on the morning of January 7th and that she would not move forward with an internal after action report, her appeal was rejected 13-2 by members of the City Council," Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, said after the council vote. "This is an issue of public safety and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department – the City of Los Angeles is moving forward."