California Wildfires

‘They can rebuild.' Nonprofit provides furniture to fire victims

Home Bank LA's founder said the organization does its best to provide furnishings that fit into the style and needs of what recipients are seeking.

By Michelle Valles and Karla Rendon

An El Monte-based nonprofit is giving local fire victims one less thing to worry about as it refurnishes homes damaged by January’s brush fires.

Survivors of the Eaton and Palisades Fires have had much to deal with after losing their homes and items during this past winter’s disaster. While they continue to recover from their losses and look ahead to what’s next, Home Bank LA is working to provide victims a sense of home again by giving households furniture.

“The need is epic,” said Georgie Smith, founder of A Sense of Home and Home Bank LA.

Home Bank LA comes from A Sense of Home, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing homes to youth who are aging out of foster care. After January’s fires broke out, Smith began Home Bank LA as a new initiative focused on helping fire victims.

Just days ago, the nonprofit organization presented furnishings to four families who lost everything to the fires.

“When they actually get into that space, it’s a moment to finally see the future, to actually think they can rebuild,” Smith said.

The work created by Home Bank LA is made possible by volunteers to keep up with the demand. At the organization’s warehouse, volunteers sort and find items for each home, designing the living room, dining room and then loading it onto moving trucks.

“Whether they want a café vibe in the living room or a mid-century modern, we really listen to what their needs are,” Smith said.

Currently, about 1,000 households are on the waitlist to receive assistance from the organization. Volunteers and monetary donations are welcome to help the nonprofit continue with its mission.

For more information on Home Bank LA or on how to get involved, click here.

