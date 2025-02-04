Toxic threats linger after Eaton Fire: Lawmakers demand stronger air quality protections

More than 14,000 acres were destroyed during the Eaton Fire alone, but the damage didn’t end with the flames. The fire left behind a toxic legacy, as homes filled with everyday chemicals—like cleaning supplies, pesticides, and paint—burned alongside vehicles containing lithium and electric batteries, releasing dangerous pollutants into the air.

“I think everybody in the Southern California area has reason for concern,” said Michael Kleinman, a toxicologist in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at UC Irvine.

Kleinman explains that wildfires don’t just produce smoke—they create a complex mix of hazardous chemicals.

“When organic material like trees and brush are heated up really high, they form new chemicals, many of which are very toxic,” he said. “They can cause cancer. They can irritate people’s throats and cause asthma.”

Recent air monitoring data collected by Ascent, a federally funded network that tracks air pollutants in real time, revealed alarming spikes in lead and chlorine levels during the height of the Los Angeles County wildfires. Though invisible to the naked eye, these microscopic particles can pose serious health risks. And because of shifting winds, their harmful effects can spread far beyond the immediate fire zones.

This growing environmental threat has prompted local leaders to demand stronger protections.

They are calling for more comprehensive air quality monitoring that goes beyond current smog measurements tracked by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Lawmakers are urging collaboration with federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to tackle the issue.

“What we are asking for today is the additional monitoring and transparency,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu at a recent press conference.

However, there are concerns that federal budget cuts could undermine these efforts.

“We need the FEMA workers, we need all the EPA workers doing what they’re doing,” emphasized Congressmember Brad Sherman.

Congressmember Laura Friedman echoed the call for coordinated action. “Having a coordinated effort like we are calling for—to do regular air monitoring, regular soil monitoring, and water quality monitoring—would be a huge help in assuring the people of Los Angeles that they’re safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, residents like Brianna Waterhouse are facing the harsh reality of post-fire living.

“We lost four family homes, unfortunately,” shared Waterhouse, who now relies on protective gear just to safely enter the area. She also said she will definitely be wearing protective gear when going anywhere else.

Currently, the EPA’s role is limited. According to the agency, its Phase One mission focuses on clearing hazardous materials from fire-damaged properties, while Phase Two—which would include comprehensive air monitoring—falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

As wildfires become more frequent and intense, Southern California communities are left grappling with not just the visible destruction, but the invisible threats lingering in the air they breathe.