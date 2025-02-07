Trumpeter Jens Lindemann finds solace in music after devastating fire

World-renowned musician Jens Lindemann, known for his melodious trumpet playing, used his talents not only to cope with the devastation of the fires but also to bring hope to those facing similar hardships.

When Lindemann returned to his Palisades home and witnessed the ruins left behind, he spontaneously took out his trumpet and played a heartfelt rendition of Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile.” He later posted the video to his Facebook account on Jan. 22, where thousands of people watched and found inspiration in his music.

“The lyrics are beautiful: Smile when your heart is aching, smile even though it’s breaking,” Lindemann shared. “The lyrics just seemed very appropriate.”

Shortly after playing, he turned away from what remained of his home.

“I grabbed the horn very spontaneously because, as you can imagine, it was a very emotional moment,” he expressed. “It just felt like the thing to do, and that was all I could do.”

When the fires approached his home, Lindemann was forced to evacuate, managing to save eight of his trumpets. However, many other cherished belongings—including a grand piano, which he stands on in the video—were lost to the flames.

Despite the devastation, Lindemann remains hopeful about rebuilding.

As the first classical brass soloist to receive the Order of Canada, Lindemann has earned recognition as International Brass Personality of the Year. His career has taken him to major cities like New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Moscow, and Tokyo. He has performed for Queen Elizabeth II, played on the Great Wall of China, and even contributed to the 2010 Olympics.

Through his music, Lindemann continues to inspire resilience and hope, proving that even in the face of loss, the power of a melody can bring light to the darkest moments.