Unhealthy Air Quality Forecast in Valleys Through Sunday

Saturday's air quality was unhealthy for everyone in the East San Gabriel Valley, Pomona/Walnut Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains.

By City News Service

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Air quality will be unhealthy once again Sunday in some Los Angeles County valley areas.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said air quality would be unhealthy for all persons Sunday in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, and for sensitive individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Los Angeles County's health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, advises people who live or work in those areas and have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, he said.

Air quality is was unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday in the West San Fernando Valley, East San Fernando Valley and West San Gabriel Valley.

For current air quality maps and forecasts, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

