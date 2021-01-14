Wildfires

Coverage of wildfires in California, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Thousand Oaks

Brush Fire Erupts in Thousand Oaks, Prompts Evacuations

NBC Universal, Inc.

Approximately 77 homes in Thousand Oaks were ordered to evacuate for their own safety after a brush fire broke out Thursday evening.

The so-called Erbes Fire started at about 5 p.m. near Erbes Road and Westland Avenue. The wind-driven fire came dangerously close to homes but all evacuation orders in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood have been lifted.

The Erbes Fire burned approximately 250 acres. Fire crews attacked the blaze from the air and on the ground.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hemet 22 mins ago

Brush Fire Burning in Hemet, 250 Acres Scorched, Evacuations Ordered

Dinosaurs 2 hours ago

Jurassic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Family Fun Comes to Southern California

Firefighters eventually got a handle on the flames and it appears forward progress on the fire was stopped.

No injuries were reported and no homes or buildings were destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Thousand Oaksbrush fire
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us