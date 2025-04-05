Volunteer effort to rebuild Altadena park draws criticism from Eaton Fire victims

A volunteer initiative to rebuild an Altadena park has drawn mixed reactions from fire-affected community members who say those resources would be better spent going directly toward Eaton Fire victims.

A social media post by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger drew the ire of some who shared concerns over the toxicity of the soil the park could have and how volunteer efforts would make a stronger impact by helping fire victims directly.

The post garnered more than 100 comments, with opponents criticizing the initiative’s call for volunteers to bring their own gardening tools and paint brushes amid many residents’ loss, as well as hosting the effort at all while community members continue grappling with the loss of their homes. Many also noted the lack of time they will have for beautification efforts as they deal with insurance companies post-fire.

While residents voiced their frustration with the effort, others called it a good step toward providing normalcy to the community.

In a statement, Barger's said she hears the concerns of residents in the community and said restoring public spaces for the community is part of rebuilding.

"Restoring Loma Alta Park is an important step toward building back a sense of community. I've heard repeatedly from Altadena leaders and community groups after the Eaton Fire how vital it is to restore services for families, children, and seniors. Although some community members are questioning this project, I've also heard a lot of calls for re-establishing community services, so I'm supporting it. Volunteer sign-up lists filled quickly, so clearly there’s interest in revitalizing Loma Alta Park. I appreciate everyone who is showing up to help our park become a healing space and a vibrant community hub for Altadena.”

The volunteer effort is lauded as a celebration of Earth Day and includes mural painting, tree planting and landscaping. Volunteer efforts will be held every Saturday in April from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch provided.

Barger’s office, the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation are all working together to coordinate the initiative.

For more information, email altadenaParks@parks.lacouny.gov.